Investigation underway after man found with fatal gunshot in Kewanee, police say

KEWANEE, Ill. — An investigation is underway following the death of a 23-year-old man found dead from a fatal gunshot wound on April 21, according to the Kewanee Police Department.
Officers and medical crews responded at 8:17 a.m. to calls of an unresponsive man in the 400 block of North Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Police said medical crews found the man with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The "suspicious" circumstances have the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force assisting with the investigation to determine if the incident was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or another circumstance, police said.
An autopsy was performed on April 22, but the results have not been released as of Monday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
