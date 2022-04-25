Investigation underway after man found with fatal gunshot in Kewanee, police say

A 23-year-old man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 400 block of North Grace Avenue, according to Kewanee Police Department.

KEWANEE, Ill. — An investigation is underway following the death of a 23-year-old man found dead from a fatal gunshot wound on April 21, according to the Kewanee Police Department.

Officers and medical crews responded at 8:17 a.m. to calls of an unresponsive man in the 400 block of North Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Police said medical crews found the man with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The "suspicious" circumstances have the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force assisting with the investigation to determine if the incident was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or another circumstance, police said.

An autopsy was performed on April 22, but the results have not been released as of Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.