Savanna-Sabula Bridge closed for hours after barge hits structure

The bridge was closed for about 3 hours after a barge struck the support pillars Sunday morning.

SAVANNA, Ill. — The Savanna-Sabula Bridge over the Mississippi River was closed for about 3 hours on Sunday after a barge struck the bridge.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:36 a.m. on April 24, authorities closed the Savanna-Sabula Bridge, also known as the Dale Gardner Veterans Memorial Bridge, on both sides.

Later, at 2:35 p.m., CCSO released an update letting the public know that the bridge had been reopened.

The Savanna Police Department later confirmed that the closure was due to a barge hitting the bridge.

A video submitted to News 8 by Carey Podolski shows what appears to be a part of the barge striking the bridge, as well as a section that had broken loose and floated away.

A series of videos provided by Craig LaShelle shows a much closer view of the incident, where the barge is seen floating very close to the bridge's pillars.

A loud sound can be heard at the beginning of this clip as the barge floats towards a pillar.

Another clip shows a green barge section scraping against a pillar.

A pair of additional clips showed a tug boat gathering sections of the barge after the incident.

Any information about potential injuries or damage is unavailable. Authorities are not releasing any more information about the incident until Monday.