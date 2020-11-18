How you can donate clothes for United Township high schoolers

An East Moline coffeeshop is hosting its first-ever clothing drive this November.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — With the winter months starting to set in, an East Moline coffee shop wants to make sure kids have the clothes they need to stay warm.

Iron + Grain Coffee in the Rust Belt is collecting new and gently used clothes for students at United Township High School. The donation drive is taking place now through the end of November.

General Manager Megan Hogg says their main focus is on coats and other winter apparel. They're also accepting toiletries.

"So we've had a lot of random donations here and there," she says. "People had no idea about it because there's been so much news out there. So we've actually, this last week, started seeing a lot more. So it's been awesome."

Those who donate items, will get a voucher for 20 percent off your order at Iron + Grain.

With new COVID-19 restrictions going into place in Illinois on Friday, Hogg says you can call in your coffee order and let them know if you have items to drop off. They'll then do a curbside pick-up.

Customers can also always come through their drive-thru.