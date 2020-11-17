Illinois to operate under Tier 3 mitigations starting Friday

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 17.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — *Refresh this page for updates

The entire State of Illinois will move into Tier 3 mitigations on Friday, November 20. Governor J.B. Pritzker made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, November 17.

Governor Pritzker said - to put it simply - Tier 3 mitigations mean "if you don't need to do it, don't." He said these mitigation efforts are being put in place in an effort to avoid another stay at home order, like the state experience in the spring.

He advised not getting together with people outside of your household.

The entire state has been operating under resurgence mitigations since Wednesday, November 4. There are three tiers, or levels, of mitigations that Illinois has been utilizing.

Here is what the three tiers do and mean:

Tier 1:

Inputs restrictions on bars, restaurants, social gatherings, and recreational activities

Remote work is emphasized

Tier 2:

Places more restrictions on bars, restaurants, social gatherings, and recreational activities

Remote work is encouraged

Tier 3:

Restrictions on bars and restaurants remain

Hospitals must suspend elective surgeries, implement surge capacities, and consider opening an alternative facility

The strictest limits are placed on social gatherings

Recreational activities are suspended

Retail and salons/personal care facilities are suspended

Remote work is instituted for all non-essential workers

_________________________________________

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 17.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. This briefing comes as Iowa is just hours into new mitigations to slow the spread of the virus.

As of midnight Tuesday, Iowans are now required to wear masks whenever they're unable to social distance indoors in public. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds defended the mask mandate in an address Tuesday morning.