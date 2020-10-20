Toys for Tots 2020: How to receive and donate gifts

Here's the distribution, registration, donation and volunteer information.

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2020 Toys for Tots season is here! Here is everything you need to know to donate or sign up to receive toys in the Quad Cities area.

All activities below will be held at the old KONE building under the Interstate 74 Bridge, BridgePointe 485, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, Illinois.

To register

Registration begins November 5 and ends December 5.

To register you must provide:

Photo ID

Proof of your current home address

Phone number

Child's birth certificate

*For foster parents or legal guardians you must show legal proof of custody

Children must be between six months old (born on or before June 18, 2020) and 12 years old to be registered.

Distribution

Distribution will be December 18, 19 and 20 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To donate

WQAD will be hosting a day-long drop-off event at our studios on Tuesday, December 1 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m. 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois.

New and unwrapped toys are accepted. No stuffed animals, no clothes, no realistic toy weapons (Nerf guns are OK), no religious items.

Checks can be made payable to Toys for Tots. Send to:

Sgt. Medrano Armando

NOSC Building 218

Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island, IL 61299