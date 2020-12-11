Moline Share Joys Campaign Goes Virtual

MOLINE, Ill. — The cost of the COVID-19 pandemic has been huge, but students in need in the Moline-Coal Valley School District still need your help.

The annual Share Joys Campaign raises money for children, so they can go shop for clothing at JC Penney at the SouthPark Mall. There are always lots of fun ways to try and get fellow students motivated to donate. One of them is the annual donut eating competition in the gym of the high school. Because of COVID though, that's been canceled.