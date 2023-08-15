City of Morrison receives 1.27 million dollar grant for infrastructure projects

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development recently awarded the city of Morrison a grant to help improve infrastructure throughout the municipality.

MORRISON, Ill. — Thanks to a federal grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Illinois has received a $57 million grant for statewide infrastructure projects focused on repairs for water, sewer and drainage pipes.

"Since day one as governor, it has been my priority to ensure that every family, individual and child in Illinois has access to safe and healthy water, housing and infrastructure," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said.

$1.27 million of the grand total is being distributed to the city of Morrison to help complete the first of a multi-phase construction plan.

"We are excited and proud to have received this grant award," said Scott Vandermyde, mayor of the city of Morrison. "This funding will allow the city of Morrison to complete another significant infrastructure project without adding directly to the local burden of our community."

"Every Illinoisan deserves access to safe drinking water sources, proper sanitary management, and stable housing," said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. "With this substantial federal Community Development Block Grant, we are one step closer to delivering on that promise."

According to a post on the city of Morrison Facebook page, the funds they've received will provide cured-in-place lining for sanitary sewer lines in the city. If there are remaining funds from this project the money will stay within the municipality for future infrastructure projects.

No timeline has been announced by the city of when repairs will begin.