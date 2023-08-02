Moline releasing an overall satisfaction survey to residents

The survey will ask how residents feel about quality of life, infrastructure and housing.

MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline will use an AI-powered survey to learn how residents feel about every aspect of living in Moline starting Tuesday.

The survey was developed by Zencity, a survey platform that works with city governments, county governments, state agencies and law enforcement to measure resident satisfaction. They will use Census data to distribute questionnaires digitally to establish a statistically relevant, representative sample of citizens surveyed, according to a press release.

Chosen residents will have 18 basic questions to answer, along with questions specifically catered to Moline's unique characteristics. Citizens will be chosen randomly, so not everyone will receive a survey.

Moline City Council was briefed on the survey's capabilities. City Administrator Bob Vitas said it will help direct and guide future strategic goal-setting by the council in a press release.

After three months, the survey data will be displayed on a digital dashboard. It will calculate an "overall satisfaction" score and identify areas of high and low performance. The results will be shared with the public as soon as they become available.