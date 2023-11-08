Iowa government providing grants to boost number of CDL licensed drivers

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a $5M grant for the trucking industry. The goal is to improve the ability of drivers to receive a CDL.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The State of Iowa has been working towards expanding the trucking industry with new grants.

Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed off on $5 million in grants, called the CDL Infrastructure Grant Program, for local community colleges and licensing offices to expand access to CDL (commercial driver's license) programs.

In addition to adding 10,000 semi truck drivers to the state, the program is also aimed at increasing the number of school bus drivers available during the year.

“Iowa is leading the nation by investing in the required training and removing barriers to these high-demand positions. The pathway to a CDL must be accessible to keep Iowa’s, and the nation’s, economy moving forward,” Governor Reynolds said.

Funds utilized from these grants will help organizations update equipment and build training spaces for educational programs.

“Providing new grants specifically for training means that Iowa employers and organizations can more easily recruit the workforce they need to be successful,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

For potential drivers who remain on the fence about the program, the Iowa Workforce Development office is holding an informational webinar via Zoom to explain what these funds are going towards, and what organizations qualify for funding.

Applications are currently being accepted up until Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. People or organizations looking for funding from these grants can apply through the IowaGrants website.