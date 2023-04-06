Rock Island plans to spend over $2.5M on parks and rec projects this spring and summer

Using ARPA, HUD and other funds, the city will be able to upgrade several parks and rec areas this year.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The City of Rock Island is investing millions of dollars in its parks and recreation centers this spring and summer by making some much-needed upgrades to six areas.

A combination of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Housing and Urban Development and nonprofits, and other grants and private donations will help the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department with those upgrades.

In total, the department will be spending $2,517,700 on these projects. The city is also proposing another $750,000 for the projects.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our department,” said Parks and Recreation Director John Gripp. “The ARPA funds will make it possible for us to complete several projects that have been in the planning stages for many years but lacked funding."

Here's a look at the projects and how much each is expected to cost:

Denkmann Park

Funds: $100,000 from ARPA, $120,000 from HUD.

Upgrades include:

ADA Accessibility: ADA transition from street to sidewalk, ADA interior and exterior pathways and installation of an ADA drinking fountain.

Installation of a concrete basketball court and four poles, backboards and rims.

Picnic shelter rehabilitation: Concrete pad, new grill and painting of the shelter.

Playground rehabilitation: Paint the playground, replace swings, edging and mulch installation.

Douglas Park Lighting Project

Funds: $200,000 from ARPA, $50,000 from T-Mobile grant, $70,000 from Friends of Douglas Park.

Upgrades include:

Installation of concrete footings and 60-foot-tall steel light poles.

Installation of wiring and light fixtures on all 60-foot light poles.

Hauberg Carriage House

Funds: $300,000 from ARPA, $30,000 from Friends of Hauberg.

Upgrades include:

Installation of two ADA restrooms.

Upgraded plumbing for the bathrooms and sprinkler system.

Installation of the fire protection sprinkler system.

Upgraded electrical service.

Installation of new epoxy non-slip flooring.

Refurbishment of all windows, doors and carriage barn doors.

Installation of new lighting fixtures.

Installation of an ADA breezeway between the carriage house and auto room.

Installation of glass storefront.

Upgraded boiler heating system.

Funds: $600,000 from ARPA, $350,000 from First Tee of the Quad Cities in donations and financing.

Upgrades include:

Construction of a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Construction of a First Tee classroom.

Construction of an outdoor patio.

Asphalt work for ADA parking and pathways.

Demolition of the old clubhouse.

Mel McKay Pickleball Courts

Funds: $300,000 from ARPA, $50,000 from in-house oversight and labor, $347,500 from Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant.

Upgrades include:

Removal of the existing dilapidated pickleball courts and fencing.

Installation of six new pickleball courts.

Installation of new fencing and lights.

Refurbishment of the entry lot and parking area.

Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center remodeling

Funds: $750,000 proposed from ARPA.

Upgrades include:

Remodel of the adult and youth locker rooms.

Installation of new steam and saunas in the adult locker rooms.

Installation of new lockers in the adult locker rooms.

Rehabilitation of the lockers in the youth locker rooms.

Installation of windows in the pool area.

Installation of hallway flooring.

Rehabilitation of the two lobby restrooms.

Rehabilitation of the pool filtration system.