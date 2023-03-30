Rock Island looking into adding campsites to Sunset Park

The city will conduct a study to evaluate what camping sites would fit best for the area.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On Monday, Rock Island Secord Ward Alderman Randy Hurt and his team presented City Council the idea of adding campsites to Sunset Park. Hurt says he wants to give the park a new vision.

"This is a great opportunity for the city to add a new attraction," Hurt said. "We are exploring our options and making sure that it's the best for both the city and our residents."

An agreement was made to begin a study for the 250 acre park. In this study, the team will explore what kind of campsites could fit best for the park. This include possible RV sites and cabins.

"It seems city council are all on board," Hurt said. "We hope to make this project a reality."

As part of the study, the city will explore options for possible upgrades at the Marina, such as bringing in more activities like jet skiing.

"We're looking to make a smaller footprint at the marina," Rock Island's Director of Parks and Recreation Jon Gripp says. "We want to make upgrades and tie it in with the possible options that the park can see as well."