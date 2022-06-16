Rock Island Parks & Rec, First Tee break ground on new clubhouse at Highland Springs

The new, more accessible facility is anticipated to bring in larger fundraising outings as well as a new classroom for First Tee students.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Golfers of all ages in the Quad Cities will soon be able to take advantage of a brand new clubhouse at a Rock Island golf course.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation, in a partnership with First Tee Quad Cities, broke ground on the new facility on Thursday at Highland Springs Golf Course.

First Tee is a program that began in 1997 as a partnership between the LGPA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA Tour and the USGA to make golf more affordable and accessible for all kids.

Once open, the clubhouse will be able to accommodate larger fundraising outings and include a classroom for First Tee students. Besides that, the new clubhouse will also be more accessible for all patrons.

The project will be funded through "a variety of sources," including First Tee Quad Cities, grants and private donations. Those who wish to donate can send money to the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Legat Architects designed the new clubhouse and Estes Construction is the construction management firm.