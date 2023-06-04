Here's how long demolition is expected to last for the Old Rock Island County Courthouse

The demolition started at 7:45 Thursday morning with a swing of a wrecking ball.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — At about 7:45 Thursday morning, a single swing of a wrecking ball marked the beginning of the end for the Old Rock Island County Courthouse.

It was a moment that was years in the making for the historic structure. Talks to demolish the 126-year-old building began in 2017.

Dozens of witnesses gathered to watch the demolition begin. News 8's Cesar Sanchez spoke with some who had hoped the building would be saved and some who said it's been a long time coming for this day.

Lawyer Herb Schultz has been in and out of the courthouse a lot during his time in the Quad Cities.

"I think it was about time," Schultz said about the demolition. "I started practicing law 33 years [ago] in this building and I remember as an assistant state's attorney, I'd come in late at night and there'd be a lot of ghosts. So I think a lot of ghosts are leaving that building today."

The building closed in 2019 and was replaced with the Rock Island County Justice Center. Crews have told News 8 it will take over two months for the building to be completely torn down, making Thursday Day 1. The project is expected to cost more than $100,000.

Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said the county will turn the land into green space, but the county's long-term plan is to consolidate offices on the property.

Just one day before, protestors gathered at the structure for a silent protest.

"We're losing history here," protest organizer Randy Brockway said. "We're losing a part of the past. It's disrespecting our ancestors who came before us and worked so far to build this building and operate it for 123 years. The building is solid, it's stone."