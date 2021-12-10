Oculus glass installed for I-74 Bridge pedestrian and bike path

Here's a sneak peak at what the I-74 bike and pedestrian will look like.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad Citizens will soon have an up close and scenic view of the Mississippi River thanks to the new pedestrian path being constructed on the I-74 Bridge.

Construction crews began installing a glass oculus frame on the planned bike and pedestrian path on Tuesday.

This will allow a view of the river bellow with boats passing by from underneath the bridge. The path will be lit with LED lighting and it will be located on the Illinois bound bridge.