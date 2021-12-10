There are three more flu shot clinics scheduled in October, including one at the TaxSlayer Center and two at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

MOLINE, Ill. — Since 2007, students in the Quad Cities have been getting their flu shots at school. As part of the "Flu Free QC" program, the Genesis Foundation has provided those shots to students for free.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed that process, but now health leaders are reaching even more people.

Sometimes in life, all we need is a shot, one that is as simple as driving up.

"The more people we can keep healthy the better everything is going to run," said Annulka Willard.

Willard has been working for the Genesis Foundation for the past nine years, and helped start the drive-thru flu shot clinics last year during the pandemic.

"We couldn't get into the schools and we discovered a lot of parents were coming with their kids and they wanted to get vaccinated too," Willard said.

It was so convenient, that Jessica Brotherton drove more than half an hour to the Quad Cities from Reynolds, Illinois, to get her family their shots.

"In a school environment you've got kiddos that aren't the greatest at masking," Brotherton said. "They're not the greatest at always washing their hands and they pass those germs all over."

Those shots were given for free at the TaxSlayer Center in the main parking lot on Tuesday.

"Having access where it's easy and convenient is I mean really super important," Brotherton said. "There's people that don't have the means of driving very far."

These shots are providing protection, when there is still plenty of unknown about the upcoming flu season.

"Some people are still masking, but there aren’t a lot of people that are, so we are anticipating influenza will probably be on the rise this year," said Michele Cullen, the community health manager for Genesis.

It is a convenient and affordable option that gives everyone a chance at their shot.

"It's even more important that you have things like this for those that can't do it on their own," Brotherton said.

Cullen said right now is the best time to get your flu shot if you have not already.

There are no residency requirements to utilize the flu shot clinics, meaning anyone who lives in Iowa can attend a clinic in Illinois, and vice versa, according to Cullen.

If you did not make it to Tuesday's clinic, you can still attend one of the following clinics:

October 13 at Brady Street Stadium

at Brady Street Stadium October 26 at the TaxSlayer Center

at the TaxSlayer Center October 27 again at Brady Street Stadium

Each clinic starts at 3 p.m. and go until 6 p.m.