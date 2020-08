DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is touring storm damage left behind in Scott County Wednesday after severe weather swept through the Midwest on Monday.

The Davenport Police Department joined Reynolds for a press briefing to discuss the devastating damage left in the storm's wake. By 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, 47,120 people in the Quad Cities region were still without power, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage watch.