Former Rock Island insurance building to house federal courthouse

Once complete, the building will house three government offices, including the United States District Court for Illinoi's Central District.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — An old insurance company building Rock Island will soon be home to a federal courthouse within the span of the next couple years.

In a press release sent out on Thursday, July 29, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announced the $20 million construction project for the abandoned insurance building in the 300 block of 18th Street .

The structure will be torn down and rebuilt into a 3-story building that while be home to three government tenants, including the courthouse for the U.S. District Court for Illinois's Central District, which currently resides in Davenport, Iowa.

Thoms notes that this is the third time that the project was considered, and this time, it passed, and he says that it is one of the biggest developments that the city's been working towards, especially in the downtown area.

"We've been working very hard on this for several years of trying to increase the revenue in the city and the best way to do that is new buildings being developed," he added.