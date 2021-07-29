Man discovers bobcat on Rock Island trail

The 83-year-old Rock Island man captures the bobcat lingering five minutes behind him.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — 83-year-old retired principal, Duane Bonsall, caught an interesting snapshot on a trail near Highland Springs Golf Course.

The photo that was captured with a trail camera showed a bobcat following Bonsall's path during his morning walk.

“Well, last Monday when I got my trail camera pictures in I noticed myself walking by a particular area that I walk by just about every day, and just five minutes behind the recording on the camera, there was a bobcat."

The Rock Island resident had suspicions after he discovered a deceased fawn in his front lawn.

Though the cat was only about five minutes behind Bonsall, he doesn't see any immediate danger.

“if you were to startle it I suppose, like any animal, they would perhaps protect themselves. But I don’t think we have to worry about them attacking us humans if we’re cautious and use common sense.”

Bonsall spoke to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, who affirmed adults are in little to no danger.

“Personally, I’m not concerned about it attacking me. I’m sure there are some people who are walking with their young children or young pets who would be wary about walking, but I don’t think they need to be afraid to take their kids out in nature and enjoy it.”

Bonsall plans on continuing his daily walks, but has no plans on meeting the bobcat in person.