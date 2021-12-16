x
Fire, heavy smoke break out Thursday at Muscatine Metals

The fire was reported Thursday morning, Dec. 16 at Muscatine Metals that prompted the closure of Dick Drake Highway.
Credit: Tyson Clester
Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 16 in the parking lot of the Union Tank Car Company

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A fire caused heavy smoke and road closures Thursday morning, Dec. 16 at Muscatine Metals.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Muscatine, Dick Drake Highway was closed at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday from U.S. 61 to Stewart Road after a structure fire broke out at a waste management facility nearby. 

The city advised the public to steer clear of the area do to the clouds of heavy black smoke coming from the burning building.

Credit: Tyson Clester
Photo taken Thursday, Dec. 16 in the parking lot of the Union Tank Car Company

The size of the fire allowed it to show up on U.S. National Weather Service radar, as shown in a Facebook post from Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos.

The fire in Muscatine is large enough that it is showing up on NWS radar. If you are downwind from this fire it is suggested that you stay Indoors and shut windows.

Posted by Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos on Thursday, December 16, 2021

This is a developing story.

