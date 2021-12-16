MUSCATINE, Iowa — A fire caused heavy smoke and road closures Thursday morning, Dec. 16 at Muscatine Metals.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Muscatine, Dick Drake Highway was closed at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday from U.S. 61 to Stewart Road after a structure fire broke out at a waste management facility nearby.
The city advised the public to steer clear of the area do to the clouds of heavy black smoke coming from the burning building.
The size of the fire allowed it to show up on U.S. National Weather Service radar, as shown in a Facebook post from Eastern Iowa Fireground Photos.
This is a developing story.