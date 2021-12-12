One injured after three weekend fires in Davenport

The Davenport Fire Department spent their weekend fighting several fires, one of which sent a man to the hospital and destroyed his trailer.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Fire Department fought three fires in the span of the weekend, one of which resulted in the destruction of a trailer and injury of its occupant.

The series of incidents began on Friday, December 10 at about 4:44 p.m., when a structure fire was reported in the 2100 block of block of East Locust Street.

Responders arrived to a 2 story multifamily building with smoke spewing from the second floor. The fire broke out in a kitchen stove before spreading to the walls and cabinets.

The unit's occupant had managed to knock down the fire with an extinguisher before crews arrived and finished the job.

All of the occupants made it out of the building before crews arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The second incident came later, at 12:26 a.m. on Sunday, December 12. DFD responded to the 4800 block of West Kimberly Road to find a trailer fully engulfed in flame.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, although the trailer was a full loss. It was occupied by one man who was able escape before the fire department's arrival, though he sustained burn injuries and was sent to the hospital.

A few hours later at 3:11 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 3400 block of North Elmwood Avenue after a report of a chimney fire.

The occupants had already evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, and they were able to quickly put of the fire and began salvage.