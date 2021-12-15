Storm knocks out power for thousands in Quad Cities

Heavy winds and rain caused power outages Wednesday, Dec. 15th across the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill. — The severe weather from Wednesday night caused over 3,000 people to lose power in the Quad Cities.

MidAmerican Energy Company reported outages to 1,561 customers on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities and 2,052 customers on the Illinois side as of 10:17 p.m.

Over 48,000 customers throughout Iowa are also without power according to MidAmerican Energy's report.

MidAmerican said the extensive damage caused by the number of trees, wires and transmission lines down will take an estimated 36 to 72 hours before full restoration.

The company will release another report at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

MidAmerican Iowa power outages (as of 10:17 p.m.):

Council Bluffs: 13,712 customers affected

Des Moines: 14,358 customers affected

Fort Dodge: 12,364 customers affected

Waterloo: 3,864 customers affected

Sioux City: 2,103 customers affected

Muscatine Power and Water also reported hundreds with electric and communication outages as of 10:38 p.m.

An official high of 75 degrees on Wednesday set an all-time record for December in the Quad Cities, breaking the previous high-point of 71 degrees on Dec. 4, 1998.

Wind gusts close to 70 mph were recorded on Wednesday.

A tornado watch was reported around 5:30 p.m. and in effect until 11 p.m.

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for parts of the area until Dec 15 11:00PM CST Be prepared to take immediate action should your location be placed under a warning. pic.twitter.com/E9Z8wdLaKl — WQAD (@wqad) December 15, 2021

A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of the area around 6 p.m. until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for parts of the area until Dec 16 12:00AM Track storms now using the News 8 App https://t.co/4w4kNiU0R9 #WeTrackStorms pic.twitter.com/rtpzVwNe8U — WQAD (@wqad) December 16, 2021

Weather sirens were turned on in Moline around 9:18 p.m.