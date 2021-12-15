Storm knocks out power for thousands in Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — The severe weather from Wednesday night caused over 3,000 people to lose power in the Quad Cities.
MidAmerican Energy Company reported outages to 1,561 customers on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities and 2,052 customers on the Illinois side as of 10:17 p.m.
Over 48,000 customers throughout Iowa are also without power according to MidAmerican Energy's report.
MidAmerican said the extensive damage caused by the number of trees, wires and transmission lines down will take an estimated 36 to 72 hours before full restoration.
The company will release another report at 8 a.m. on Thursday.
MidAmerican Iowa power outages (as of 10:17 p.m.):
- Council Bluffs: 13,712 customers affected
- Des Moines: 14,358 customers affected
- Fort Dodge: 12,364 customers affected
- Waterloo: 3,864 customers affected
- Sioux City: 2,103 customers affected
Muscatine Power and Water also reported hundreds with electric and communication outages as of 10:38 p.m.
An official high of 75 degrees on Wednesday set an all-time record for December in the Quad Cities, breaking the previous high-point of 71 degrees on Dec. 4, 1998.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph were recorded on Wednesday.
A tornado watch was reported around 5:30 p.m. and in effect until 11 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm watch was also issued for parts of the area around 6 p.m. until midnight.
Weather sirens were turned on in Moline around 9:18 p.m.