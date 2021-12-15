Police: Muscatine man charged with November shooting

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots at a vehicle as the driver fled the scene of a physical confrontation.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Police have arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in November.

In a press release, Muscatine Assistant Chief of Police Steve Snider said Mario Eduardo Madrigal, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 15 and charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of going armed with intent.

According to Muscatine PD, Madrigal is suspected to have fired shots near 1010 Parke Avenue at 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Officers responded to the incident after reports of the caller's vehicle being struck four to five times by gunfire.

Police confirmed "several" bullet holes in the vehicle along the driver's side after the victim says he and a friend had driven to the Park Avenue location to collect money from a second party. The driver says the situation escalated and turned into a physical confrontation which involved several others. The complainant and his friend tried to leave the scene when their vehicle was shot at multiple times, but no injuries were reported.

Muscatine Police Department identified and arrested Madrigal as the alleged shooter, but the investigation remains ongoing.