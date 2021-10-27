Davenport fire knocks out power to several homes Tuesday night

A detached garage fire Tuesday night on Carey Avenue in Davenport knocked out power to several homes in the surrounding area.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A structure fire Tuesday night on the 2400 block of Carey Avenue in Davenport knocked out power to several homes in the surrounding area.

The Davenport Fire Department, according to a Wednesday news release, responded to a report of a detached garage engulfed in flames at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. A crew of 16 firefighters and several hoses were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

All residents were able to get out of the house and garage area, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department. However, the garage and multiple powerlines sustained damage due to the flames.

Power to several homes in the area was lost. According to the department, MidAmerican Energy provided assistance on scene with repairing utilities.