Union member hit, killed walking to picket line in Milan

MILAN, Ill. — A union member and John Deere employee of 15 years was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across an intersection to the picket line, according to United Auto Workers Senior Communications Advisor, Brian Rothenberg.

According to a release from the Milan Police Department, incident happened at about 6 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 27 along the Rock Island-Milan Beltway, at the intersection of Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the accident, according to police.

The worker, who has not yet been named, was 56 years old and was a member of Milan, Illinois Local 79, according to Rothenburg. He was employed at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant.

“On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said Ray Curry, UAW President. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.”

The UAW planned to fly the flag at half-staff in the worker's honor.