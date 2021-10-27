Watch Live at 11: Moline Police release update in 2018 murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr.

Harrell Jr. was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds behind Moline City Hall on Halloween 2018.

Police in Moline are expected to provide an update on their investigation surrounding a murder that happened on Halloween in 2018.

Corey Harrell Jr., age 22, was shot multiple times while driving in downtown Moline on Wednesday morning, Oct. 31. He then drove until he couldn't anymore and was found dead in his vehicle behind Moline City Hall.

Police said they believe it was a group of people wearing masks driving a black SUV.

According to previous coverage, police said the shooting arose out of an “escalating dispute between two groups of individuals” and that there was no threat to the community.

Harrell Junior has a baby boy, Caine, who was four months old at the time of his father's death. Caine, who is three years old will never have the opportunity to share a birthday, or holiday with his father.

Harrell's family members and police have been searching for answers since his passing.

"We're just wanting justice, that's all," pleads Corey Junior's cousin, Tyson Parks III.