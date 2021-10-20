Rock Falls firefighters battle 2 structure fires in same day

No one was injured, but a dog died in one of the fires.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Rock Falls firefighters battled two fire structures just over five hours apart on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Rock Falls Fire Chief Cris Bouwens, crews responded to a call at 9:44 p.m. for a structure fire at 401 8th Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to a single-family home with reports of fire showing from two first-floor windows. The fire was eventually upgraded to a MABAS box alarm which called for additional help.

No one was reported in the house at the time, but crews did find the family's dog who did not survive. Firefighters were on scene until 1:20 a.m. to put out all hot spots and secure the building.

The house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews were also called earlier that day at 4:34 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 507 East 5th Street.

Dispatch reported a fire on the front porch with flames and smoke visible, which firefighters quickly extinguished upon arrival.

According to the report, no one was home at the time of the fire, but there were multiple dogs who were not injured. No additional damage was reported.