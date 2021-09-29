Eldridge officer charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while on duty

Former Eldridge police officer Andrew Denoyer was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

24-year-old Andrew Denoyer was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual assault on Tuesday, September 28, according to Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Scott County court documents show that the incident took place on May 1, 2021.

The court affidavit says Denoyer admitted to performing a sexual act while he was employed and on duty as an Eldridge Police officer.

An initial investigation began on Friday, September 24 when Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations assisted Scott County Sheriff's Office and Eldridge Police Department with the investigation.

According to Scott County Sheriff's Office, Denoyer was booked on Tuesday at 8:01 p.m. and released on Wednesday at 10:14 a.m. after posting a $10,000 bond.

Denoyer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 14.

