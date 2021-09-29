Battle of the Bald: Elementary staff shave heads for 6th grader with cancer

Denkmann Elementary School's principal and a few staff members shave their heads as a 6th grader undergoes treatment for Leukemia.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The "Battle of the Bald" is on at Denkmann Elementary School in Rock Island.

The school fundraiser was created in an effort to support medical and transportation costs of a 6th grader who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The 6th grader, Jose Lopez, was diagnosed with Leukemia this spring after the school nurse noticed an issue with one of his eyes and referred him to an eye doctor, according to a news release from the Rock Island-Milan School District.

Principal Patrick Versluis asked students and staff to pool together any spare change for Lopez's family, and Versluis said he would shave his head into a mohawk if they were able to raise $2,021 by the end of September. The school passed that fundraising goal in just days, according to the release, and it was decided that the staff member who raised the most funds would also shave his or her head.

Versluis got the mohawk last week, and Lopez's teacher, the school nurse and one of the school's paraprofessionals will shave their heads Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29. during an assembly.