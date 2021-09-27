Whiteside County Sheriff's deputy suffers gunshot wound while pursuing suspects

An on-foot pursuit of two suspects resulted in a gunshot wound for a Whiteside County Sheriff's deputy.

MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to locate two suspects on Monday, September 27.

According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the incident occurred at 8:42 a.m. in the area of Hill Side Road and Fulfs Road.

The officer's gunshot wound is reportedly non-life threatening and the deputy is undergoing surgery and expected to make a full recovery.

Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was looking for the two suspects who fled on foot following a vehicle pursuit.

Both suspects were taken into custody, and there is reportedly no danger to the general public.