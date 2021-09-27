Whiteside County Sheriff's deputy suffers gunshot wound while pursuing suspects

MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff's Office reports a deputy sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to locate two suspects on Monday, September 27.
According to the sheriff's office Facebook page, the incident occurred at 8:42 a.m. in the area of Hill Side Road and Fulfs Road.
The officer's gunshot wound is reportedly non-life threatening and the deputy is undergoing surgery and expected to make a full recovery.
Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was looking for the two suspects who fled on foot following a vehicle pursuit.
Both suspects were taken into custody, and there is reportedly no danger to the general public.
The sheriff's office says no information is available and updates will be provided as they come in.