Driver dead after fatal rollover crash in rural Clinton County

Clinton County received the call late Tuesday night for a vehicle rollover in DeWitt, Iowa.

DEWITT, Iowa — One person is dead after a rollover accident outside DeWitt late Tuesday night, according to a release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Reported around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call for a single-vehicle accident on Highway 30.

When officials arrived on the scene, they determined that the 2008 Ford Focus had crashed after the driver lost control and overcorrected.

The vehicle, which had been traveling eastbound, rolled over the center median, coming to rest on the westbound side of the highway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and their name is being withheld while the sheriff's office conducts an investigation.

News 8 will provide updates to this story once more information has been released.