Moline police launching 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign this week

As summer comes to a close, and families begin to travel for college or Labor Day weekend, local police are looking out for distracted or impaired drivers.

MOLINE, Ill. — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 531 accidents occurred over the 2021 Labor Day weekend. Of those accidents, 271 were caused by alcohol consumption. It's a problem that's only getting worse.

Now, local police departments in the Quad Cities are trying to decrease the overall number of accidents. In Moline, officers are relaunching their 'Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over' campaign.

“We take our goal to make sure our community's residents and visitors make it home safely," said Moline Police Chief Darren Gault. "If you plan to celebrate, do it responsibly and designate a driver."

Sponsored by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Moline police will be more present on area roadways, looking out for distracted and impaired drivers as well as drivers not wearing seat belts.

“Research has shown high-visibility enforcement reduces drunk driving fatalities and increases seat belt usage. This campaign is about creating awareness, positively shaping motorist behavior and driving zero roadway fatalities in Illinois to reality,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Ann Schneider said.

The campaign runs from Aug. 18 through Sept. 5, and runs in conjunction with Labor Day weekend.