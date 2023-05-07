Fireworks injuries still trending higher nationally, including Iowa

Researchers said the increased amount of injuries in Iowa started in 2017 when the state legalized the use of consumer fireworks.

IOWA, USA — Researchers say fireworks-related accidents continue to trend higher across the U.S., including Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, firework injuries are around 150 each year.

This increased amount started in 2017 when Iowa legislation was passed that allowed for the use of retail fireworks.

"I think it's a combination - anytime you have increased access to something that is potentially dangerous, more people are gonna want to do it," Dr. Zach Rasmussen from UnityPoint Health Trinity said. "And there's always the little bit of competition within the neighborhood, that you want to have the biggest fireworks."

Researchers at the University of Iowa said that more severe injuries are becoming more common.

Some injuries in the greater Quad Cities area this July 4th holiday match that trend, such as the accident in Knox County, where 2 adults sustained finger and hand amputations from a mortar. Doctors said there are additional concerns with high-powered fireworks.

"Your vision can be threatened, both from the brightness - some of these are almost as bright as a welding torch, which can give you almost a sunburn on the back of your eye - or projectiles," Dr. Rasmussen said.

Despite children making up about 30 of the 150 injuries each year, medical experts said parents should be especially careful. Children are more susceptible to burns and other injuries, even with fireworks you might not expect.

"One of the most common injuries is with sparklers," Dr. Michael Craddick from Genesis Health said. "They seem to be a very benign firework, but oftentimes it's children handling them. They remain hot after they're lit, so lot of burns from sparklers are very common."