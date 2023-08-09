1 driver dead after 2 motorcycles crash in rural Scott County

One rider was run over by the other after losing control on an unfamiliar gravel road.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — One man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on a gravel road in rural Scott County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 9, dispatchers at the Scott Emergency Communications Center got a call for two motorcycles that crashed near the 23500 block of 220th St. That location is just west of Argo, or about 3.5 miles north of the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

220th Street is paved with blacktop from 240th Ave. for a short distance before turning into a gravel road.

Investigators say that two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling in the area, and were unfamiliar with the back roads. One of the riders stated they came onto the gravel at roughly 50 to 55 miles per hour. His fellow rider, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control. When doing so, he was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider, causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time. CPR was administered on the scene, but one rider passed away due to his injuries after being transported to Genesis East in Davenport.