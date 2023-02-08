One dead in crash off I-80 exit ramp Tuesday night

The single-vehicle accident occurred just before 11 p.m. on August 1.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle accident on a Davenport off-ramp late Tuesday night.

The accident occurred at 10:49 p.m. on August 1 on the off-ramp from I-80 westbound onto Highway 61 in north Davenport.

The inital accident report from the Iowa State Patrol says that the 2002 Ford pickup was travelling northbound on the ramp when it crossed over the left fog line, and overcorrected into the right ditch.