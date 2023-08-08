Fatal UTV accident Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Henderson County

The sheriff and deputies found a 2023 Polaris UTV rolled over from the road into a cornfield. The driver had been "totally ejected" from the vehicle.

HENDERSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS, Ill. — On Tuesday morning, first responders in Henderson County were called to an accident in rural Gladstone. The call came into the Hancock/Henderson 911 center around 11:11 a.m. stating the accident had serious injuries, according to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, the sheriff and deputies found a 2023 Polaris UTV rolled over from the road into a cornfield. The driver had been "totally ejected" from the vehicle, according to the release. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt and freed themselves from the UTV after the crash.

Officers started lifesaving treatment on the driver until paramedics from the Burlington Fire Department arrived. The driver was declared deceased later at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. The passenger was transported by the Biggsville Ambulance Service to a hospital for injuries.

The names of the people in the vehicle have not been released at this time.

According to the release, the sheriff's office received assistance from the Gladstone Fire Department, Biggsville Ambulance Service, Burlington Fire Department, and Med Force Paramedics

