x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Davenport apartment collapses at 324 Main Street

An entire side of the apartment building has collapsed, with at least six stories exposed.

More Videos

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An apartment building called 'The Davenport' on 324 Main Street has partially collapsed.

First responders responded to the first reports of the collapse at 4:55 p.m. 

At least six stories caved in on the side of the building facing the parking lot, with some apartment rooms completely destroyed.

More Videos

News 8 photographer Linnea Hoover was nearby the area when the collapse happened, describing the feeling as similar to an earthquake.

Emergency response is already on the scene, with several points blocked off on Harrison and Main Street.

It is currently unclear what caused the collapse, and if there are any injuries or deaths.

The public is asked to avoid the downtown area.

Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is serving as a reunification point.

This is breaking news and News 8 will continue to update it as new details come in.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
Subscribe to our YouTube channel  

Before You Leave, Check This Out