Six-year-old sent to the hospital after shots fired call in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A six-year-old was sent to the hospital after Davenport police responded to a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 12:43 p.m. on July 7, officers responded to the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue after receiving a shots fired report.
At the scene, initial investigation found multiple spent shell casings in the area and an injured six-year-old.
The child was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.
Officials did not say what the child had been injured by.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.