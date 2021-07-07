Six-year-old sent to the hospital after shots fired call in Davenport

Davenport police responded to a shots fired call Wednesday afternoon and found an injured six-year-old.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 12:43 p.m. on July 7, officers responded to the 3200 block of McKinley Avenue after receiving a shots fired report.

At the scene, initial investigation found multiple spent shell casings in the area and an injured six-year-old.

The child was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment.

Officials did not say what the child had been injured by.