Illinois reports zero new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since March of 2020

ILLINOIS, USA — For the first time in 16 months, the State of Illinois reported a day with no COVID-19 related deaths.

July 5, 2021. That was the first day since March 17, that nobody in Illinois lost their life to the virus.

The first death back in March was a Chicago woman in her 60s. Since then, there have been a total 23,278 deaths due to coronavirus in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). That number stands as of July 7, 2021.

The mortality rate is declining, according to the IDPH.