Bettendorf Police: Out-of-town 'gangs' breaking into vehicles where purses are in view

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Police say women's vehicles are being targeted as thieves search for purses that were left inside.

During July 4th weekend, vehicles' windows were smashed out, during the daytime, "due to females' purses being left in plain view," said Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball. These incidents happened in the parking lots of Splash Landing Pool and Bettendorf Healthcare.

Kimball said the people responsible for the break-ins are suspected to be a group of people from out of state, known as "Felony Lane Gangs." He said these people drive through parking lots of gyms, pools, daycares, looking for purses.

"They are looking for credit cards, debit cards, checkbooks, (driver's license) identifications, so they can go around town and use these financial instruments in order to buy clothing, goods, etc.," said Kimball.