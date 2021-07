The male was ultimately airlifted to Peoria for treatment and is expected to survive.

GALESBURG, Ill. — One person was shot four times in a neighborhood in the central part of the City of Galesburg.

Police were called to the 900 block of Jefferson Street on Monday, July 5, where they found a male who had four gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital before being life-flighted to Peoria, according to a statement from the city. He is expected to survive his injuries.