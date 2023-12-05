'Someone they can come to' l Davenport school celebrates mentor, graduating college student

Saint Ambrose University senior De'Viann Titus-Porter has spent hundreds of community service hours at Wilson Elementary School the past few months.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport school is celebrating a man who's taken time to mentor students.

De'Viann Titus-Porter is a graduating senior at Saint Ambrose University.

Mr. "TP", as he's known to the kids, has spent hundreds of community service hours at Wilson Elementary School the past few months.

On Friday, the school held an assembly to thank him for working with students.

The honor included games with Wilson and items to support his next steps in life.

"What I want them to take away is that volunteering and helping is something that everyone should do," he said. "I inspire them to believe in themselves and whatever they think and imagine, they can do."

"He's a really good person and I feel like he can help me in life," student Jayshaun said. "And he's like a brother to me."

"He's been helping us change our culture here," Principal Shari Larsen said. "The biggest part of this, is connection beyond where they're at right here, in the moment."

De'Viann provided nearly 300 volunteer hours at the school.