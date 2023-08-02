How a luncheon is connecting young Black men with Quad Cities leaders

For Daivari Rogers, Wednesday's Embrace Race luncheon was an opportunity to connect with QC professionals, find mentorships and build relationships.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An exciting opportunity for one student in the Quad Cities is helping him lay the groundwork for his future career.

Daivari Rogers and other students like him met with Quad Cities leaders on Wednesday with the goal of developing relationships and finding future career opportunities.

"I thought it would be something I would be interested in, like, to get more connections," Rogers told News 8's Cesar Sanchez. "When I first met them, I thought they were intimidating but they are really cool. We've made jokes and they're easygoing people."

Leaders are hoping to become a mentor for these students. Avery Pearl said that's something he wishes he had growing up.

"Being able to be a mentor for these kids, it shows me the world is changing," Pearl says. "There's a lot of opportunities for our kids in our community to become the best person they want to be. It brings me so much joy."

Rogers says the event is making him think of his future, but he's also thinking of his first mentor in life.

"My number one role model is my mother. She passed away in a horrible accident," Rogers said. "I always think about her and I want to achieve so much so I can make her proud and happy."

Daivari hopes to become a sports agent one day.

Over 65 students attended the event, hosted by Well Suited. It's a non-profit organization dedicated to helping African American boys through mentorship. The last time Well Suited hosted this event was in 2019.