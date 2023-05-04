United Way Quad Cities empowering charity work at awards event

Guest speakers emphasized the importance of businesses and people to engage in charity, as current trends show a decline in people willing to donate to causes.

MOLINE, Ill. — United Way Quad Cities celebrated those who give back to communities at an April 4 event hosted at the John Deere World Headquarters.

13 awards were given to businesses, organizations and individuals who have contributed to the Quad City area through financial support, advocacy, influence and volunteerism.

One of those honored was Ty Lewis, who received the Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award and was recently appointed the African American Leadership Society director for United Way Quad Cities.

"I've had various people in my life and organizations just give to me — and it would be a disservice not to do that for others," he said.

Lewis emphasized how mentorship can be just as powerful as money.

"I've had people that pushed me to be my best, right? That was teachers, coaches, mentors, family members," Lewis said. "When you think giving you just automatically think of the money part of it — but you can always give your time, you can give connections, you can give resources."

The event also launched United Way's QC Dividend program, where local businesses can be publicly recognized for contributions to local charities, projects and organizations.

"Positivity and goodwill causes ripple effects of generosity," United Way Quad Cities CEO Rene Gellerman said, "we look forward to visiting with you personally and hearing your wisdom on how we can improve our Quad Cities."

The event's keynote speakers were Nathan Chappel and Brian Crimmins, who have published several books on philanthropy trends. They emphasized how young leaders like Lewis are important.

"While ultra-high-net-worth individuals are making very significant gifts, the average American is essentially pulling away from traditional nonprofits," presenter Chappell said.

In their presentation, they said current trends indicate a serious decline in U.S. philanthropy, stating that the percentage of people giving to charity could hit single digits in just under 50 years.

"One of the things that we've seen in the decline of the number of people who give to charities is that they feel like their gifts aren't needed," Chappell said. "They feel like they're essentially just a number."

Their big advice applies to both nonprofits and those looking to give.

"Prioritize relationships over revenue," Chappell said. "If you prioritize a relationship over the money, then you will reignite philanthropy in America."