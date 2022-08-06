Davenport residents will have a shorter time frame to set off fireworks this year

Davenport aldermen voted Wednesday 8-2 to shorten the window to set off fireworks by four hours on July 3 and 4.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport is shortening the hours residents can legally set off fireworks this Fourth of July.

Previously, consumer fireworks could be set off from 2-11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. The ordinance approved June 8 changes that window to 5-10 p.m.

Ben Jobgen is the Sixth Ward Alderman and supported the change, saying that he believes an 18-hour window is "excessive."

"That loud noise becomes a nuisance to animals, to people with PTSD and other health conditions," Jobgen said. "In my mind, being able to decrease that window of time just makes sense and can hopefully lessen the strain on some of those individuals."

The council had voted 7-2 of the ordinance during its first reading May 25. One alderman was absent during that meeting.

At-Large Alderman Kyle Gripp voted no during both meetings, while Eighth Ward Alderman Judith Lee changed her vote from no to yes. Seventh Ward Alderman Derek Cornette voted no on June 8.

Ordinance changes are required to be read and discussed three times and the Davenport aldermen were set to discuss the proposed firework hours again in two weeks. However, the aldermen agreed to dismiss the third reading in favor of letting residents know the new hours sooner.

"I acknowledge that shortening the window won't stop people from shooting off fireworks when they please, the current ordinance doesn't do that," Jobgen said. "But a significant majority of our residents are law-abiding citizens, if they know what the law is, they're going to follow that law. And hopefully, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4, they'll shoot of their fireworks, they'll be courteous neighbors to other residents outside of that time and not be selfish."

Those who are cited for setting off fireworks outside of the legal hours can face a fine. A first offense could cost a minimum of $250, Fire Marshal Jim Morris said. With court fees, offenders could be facing a $400 fine. From there, he said, the potential fines can escalate to up to $600.

"They want everybody to enjoy their Fourth of July weekend," Morris said. "They're trying to kind of balance it out to where everybody can enjoy themselves and not have to worry."

However, it's not easy for police to issue those citations. Last year between June 1 and July 8, Davenport police issued 10 citations.