Red, White and Boom makes return on Saturday

The fireworks show, launched from barges on the Mississippi River, starts at 9:30 p.m. Live music and entertainment begin earlier in the evening.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Red, White and Boom fireworks show is back in 2021. With it, the live music and entertainment on both sides of the river is returning as well.

The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Schwiebert Park in Rock Island is one of several places along the Mississippi riverfront where you can see the fireworks show on Saturday night. Other viewing locations include Modern Woodman Park and LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Organizers are making their last-minute plans for the popular Red, White and Boom celebration.

Schwiebert Park will also have food trucks, vendors and live music in the evening until the fireworks show begins. Gates open to Schwiebert Park at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

People who attend in Rock Island may notice some small changes. Notably, there are not going to be bounce houses at Schwiebert Park this year. Organizers said they want to use that space instead to allow more people to spread out and safely social distance.

In addition, Rock Island Parks and Recreation staff ask anyone that is not vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Rock Island Parks and Recreation staff ask anyone attending the event at Schwiebert Park to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. You can see other recommendations here.

Even with those changes, organizers are expecting large crowds to line the riverfront for the fireworks show, launched from barges on the river between Davenport and Rock Island.

"It's great to be able to come back and really kind of kick off the summer season for both communities with festivals and events going on," said Dan Gleason, the special events and fundraising manager for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. "I think Red, White and Boom kinda gives us that initial kick to get all this other stuff back, get the community back, let the community know we are open."

On the Iowa side of the river in Davenport, there is plenty planned there, too.

Starting at 6 p.m. at LeClaire park, live music and entertainment is scheduled.

The classic car cruise in and moonlight market opens at 6 p.m. at Davenport's new Quinlan Court.

There are free parking options in both Davenport and Rock Island for the celebration. There will not be parking at Schwiebert Park, nor will there be parking available south of the railroad tracks along the riverfront in Davenport.

For more information about where to park, and to see the entire schedule for Saturday, click here.