Fall family fun at Corn Crib Nursery's annual Cribfest

Cribfest is open every Friday-Sunday from now until Halloween.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The fall family festival, Cribfest, at Corn Crib Nursery in Coal Valley is open for another two weeks.

There's a pumpkin patch, animals to feed and plenty of fall activities, including some new ones. The outside play space features a bounce pad, train and hay rides, a zipline and pumpkin slingshots. New this year is a paintball target range and hayrack paintball excursion.

"It's fall, you know, so everybody wants to get out and do something," said owner Derek Engstrom. "The weather's beautiful, so it's been busy. It's been great.

Engstrom said people have been traveling to the pumpkin patch from as far as Chicago and Des Moines.

However, the national pumpkin shortage that's impacting some this Halloween season, is not a problem at Corn Crib.

"When I saw that I was just kind of, 'Oh, you know, we're not short at all,'" Engstrom said. "We've got tons of pumpkins so you can come out and get anything you're looking for whether it's a carving pumpkin, pie pumpkin to bake with, gourds, just things for decoration, so we've got everything here."