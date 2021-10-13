Mark your calendars Boo at the Zoo is back for 2021

It is time once again for Boo at the Zoo. Enjoy this merry-not-scary event at Niabi Zoo on October 30th and 31st.

WQAD News 8, Eye Surgeons Associates P.C., Navigate Realty, RIA Federal Credit Union, Sexton Ford, Zeglin’s TV and Appliance are teaming up with Niabi Zoo to present a fun day for one of the most popular holidays of the year for children – Halloween!

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, October 30th AND Sunday, October 31st from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niabi Zoo located at 13010 Niabi Zoo Road in Coal Valley, IL.

“Boo at the Zoo” provides children with the opportunity to have a merry-not-scary fun time in a controlled and safe environment.

Businesses and non-profit organizations participate by decorating a designated area in a Halloween theme, staff the booth dressed in costume & give out “goodies” to the children as they trick-or-treat around the zoo.

Admission Prices are adults (ages 13-61) – $9.00, seniors (ages 62+) – $8.00, military (all active military personnel) – $8.00, children (ages 3-12) – $6.50, children (ages 2 and under) – FREE.