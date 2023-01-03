x
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car

Divers found Mike Bishop's car in the Mississippi River around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 and were later able to pull the vehicle up and confirm his passing.
Credit: WQAD

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team.

In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.

RELATED: Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man

Divers found the vehicle on sonar at about 12:30 p.m., and a team member dove into the river to confirm that the vehicle's plates matched the description of Bishop's truck.

After initially struggling with difficulties due to land and equipment, the truck was removed from the river after a team member dove back down to hook the vehicle up to an excavator.

After the truck was removed, the dive team found Bishop's body still inside.

Chaos Divers later confirmed Bishop's death in a 10:30 p.m. YouTube livestream, saying, "We're very sorry about Mike's passing," and extending their condolences and assistance to the family.

**SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: MIKE “Little Beaver” BISHOP FOUND AND BROUGHT HOME** It is with heavy hearts that we announce...

Posted by Chaos Divers on Monday, January 2, 2023

