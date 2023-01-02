Police: Clinton man murdered on New Year's morning

42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch has been identified as the man killed just after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. Three people have been charged in his killing.

CLINTON, Iowa — A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot on New Year's morning in Clinton, according to a police news release.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting at 420 Glenwood Place, where they found 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection to the killing.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kimberly A. Hamond and 24-year-old Justice K. Foley for charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

28-year-old Donivan W.J. Chambers has also been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

At this time, there are no related threats to the community. Investigation into this incident continues by the Clinton Police Department.