Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man

**Update on Iowa Search** This live will be a quick briefing on our searching for Mike in Iowa. We arrived around 2:30am on Tuesday morning. We knew the river was frozen, so we spent Tuesday at the river getting an idea of the flow of the river, the location, and plans to break up the ice. Today we were able to get some amazing people to come down and use heavy equipment to break up the ice and that allowed us to get into the water and continue breaking it up and clear the ramp area. This community has been one of the most heartwarming communities. Everyone just wants to help. We’ve had people sanding the ramp for us, people donating their time and heavy equipment, restaurants offering free meals for anyone involved, and our accommodations were donated. This community of givers and doers fits in perfectly with our Chaos Family support system!