Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man

GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18.
48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
The Sherriff's Office says it doesn't believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and that multiple pinging attempts to Bishop's OnStar GPS in his vehicle lead them to believe that his car was somewhere in the Mississippi River.
"We have done extensive forensic technology investigations such as pinging the phone [and] pinging OnStar on his truck," Louisa County Sherriff Investigator Kary Conger said. "All the locations are generating a location on the Mississippi River. That's why we are searching all boat ramps. We are specifically focusing on the Toolesboro Boat Ramp. The family has advised us that is where he generally likes to hang out when he would go for drives."
On Tuesday, a private dive and search team, Chaos Divers, arrived in Grandview to help search for Bishop. Because the river was frozen over, they had to spend a day breaking through the ice.
The Louisa County Sherriff's Office asks anyone with information about Bishop's whereabouts to contact them at (319)-523-4371.
